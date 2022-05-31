$212.65 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will report $212.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $220.30 million. Exterran reported sales of $146.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $860.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $866.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $959.90 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exterran.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exterran in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exterran by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 24.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

EXTN stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

