$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will report $4.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $19.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.70 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

TEN stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 144,056 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Tenneco by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

