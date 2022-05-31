$4.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) to post $4.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.77 billion and the highest is $4.93 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $4.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $19.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.19 billion to $19.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.11 billion to $20.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.