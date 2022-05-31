4,215 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGH opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.17. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

