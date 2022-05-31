59,820 Shares in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,011,000. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,433,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,373,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,244,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,069,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

