$66.53 Million in Sales Expected for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) will post $66.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $35.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $265.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.80 million to $275.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $322.93 million, with estimates ranging from $298.40 million to $347.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE SOI opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.85%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,831 shares in the company, valued at $746,300.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $76,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,241 shares of company stock worth $944,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.