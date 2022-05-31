$9.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will post $9.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.20 billion and the lowest is $8.98 billion. Magna International reported sales of $9.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $38.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.48 billion to $43.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Magna International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 114,567 shares during the period. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,995,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.