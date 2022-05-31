AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Up 56.1% in May

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,484,200 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 950,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,710.5 days.

Shares of SKUFF stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Further Reading

