AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Up 56.1% in May

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,484,200 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 950,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,710.5 days.
Shares of SKUFF stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $27.29.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKUFF)
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.