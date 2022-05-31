ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Position Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.24% of ACCO Brands worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $722.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.90. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In related news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

