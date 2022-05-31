Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,007,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

NYSE:AYI opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.93. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.47 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.