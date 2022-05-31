AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

AHCO opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 197,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,115. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,627 shares during the last quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,224,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after buying an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

