Advisor Resource Council Acquires 88,853 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 318.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average of $165.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.13 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.