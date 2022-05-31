Advisor Resource Council Buys 28,015 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.37 and its 200-day moving average is $302.87.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.