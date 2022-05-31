Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $394.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.49. Affimed has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Affimed by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Affimed by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

