African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.94% of African Gold Acquisition worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,434,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGAC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

