agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in agilon health were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in agilon health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $67,677.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,389.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,501 shares of company stock worth $6,995,915 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGL opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $462.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

