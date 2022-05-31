Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Up 56.0% in May

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the April 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AGI opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

