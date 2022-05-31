Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 162,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 95,849 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 107,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

