Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 11,541 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 266.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.88.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The firm had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

