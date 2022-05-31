Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of Enstar Group worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESGR. TheStreet lowered Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $232.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.43. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $219.00 and a 1-year high of $286.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.