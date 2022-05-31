Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 215,644 Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 215,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.21% of Heron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 542,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $344.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.37. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $16.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.