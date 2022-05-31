Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLE. TheStreet cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 7,312 shares of company stock worth $121,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

