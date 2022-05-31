Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,742 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.29% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $200,825.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,037,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,854. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNK. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

