Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,225 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,436,000 after purchasing an additional 128,863 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after purchasing an additional 274,048 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,630,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,430,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HYFM shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $111.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

