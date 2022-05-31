Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 580.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $188.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

