Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SASR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.