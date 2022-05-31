Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.73 Million Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of Children’s Place worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

