Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.74 Million Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Shares of CNA opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

CNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other CNA Financial news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial (Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.