Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million. Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

