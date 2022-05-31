Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after purchasing an additional 547,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lazard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Lazard by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,180,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Lazard by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 756,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 290,969 shares during the last quarter.

LAZ opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

