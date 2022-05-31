Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,570,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after acquiring an additional 144,539 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after acquiring an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $359.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

KOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,398,181.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

