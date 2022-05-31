Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.91 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on VSH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.
About Vishay Intertechnology (Get Rating)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.