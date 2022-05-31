Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $141.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $214.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

