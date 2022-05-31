Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.27 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after buying an additional 172,394 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on WH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE WH opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

