Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.32 Million Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 221.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of ChemoCentryx worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 514.64%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

