Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.91 Million in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Primoris Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Primoris Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Primoris Services by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

PRIM stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

