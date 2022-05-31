Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:KD opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $52.00.
In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 over the last three months.
About Kyndryl (Get Rating)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
