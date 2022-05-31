Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

NYSE:KD opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 over the last three months.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.