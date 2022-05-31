Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $161.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.40. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.