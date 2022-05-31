Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 172,787 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 138.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,787 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of The GEO Group worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after buying an additional 184,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $878.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

