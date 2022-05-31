Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 194 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.21% of Genesco worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.
About Genesco (Get Rating)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
