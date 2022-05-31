Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 194 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.21% of Genesco worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.91. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.