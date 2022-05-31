Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.18% of Carriage Services worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.93 per share, with a total value of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,258.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

