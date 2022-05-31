Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110,758 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 223,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after buying an additional 102,824 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,379,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 572.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 86,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $128.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

