Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of ManTech International worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ManTech International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $95.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

