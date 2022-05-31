Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,268 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after buying an additional 528,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after buying an additional 173,299 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastly by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,142,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,515,000 after buying an additional 146,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fastly by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after buying an additional 297,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 815.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 482,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $221,205.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,248 shares of company stock valued at $559,464 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE FSLY opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.48. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $64.07.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

