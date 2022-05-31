Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 227 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

Landstar System stock opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

