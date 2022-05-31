Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 359,277 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359,277 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

