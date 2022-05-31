Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 105,779 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 412.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $46.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

