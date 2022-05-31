Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $89,764,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,871 shares of company stock worth $1,820,302 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.54.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

