Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 966,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,249,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 877,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

