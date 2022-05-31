AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,546,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

AMC opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,426 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

